Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Dec 15 $45 Puts at the Ask: 2500 at $0.97 vs 157 Open Interest; Ref=$48.21
- Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Oct 6 $92.5 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 2316 at $0.631 vs 79 OI; Ref=$92.91
- Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) Oct 20 $12.5 Puts Sweep (31) at the Bid: 1854 at $0.42 vs 468 Open Interest; Ref=$13.14
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Sep 29 $74.5 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 1500 at $0.59 vs 311 OI; Ref=$74.58
- Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) Oct 20 $330 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1100 at $1.976 vs 141 OI; Ref=$351.26
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) Nov 17 $105 Puts at the Bid: 1000 at $3.9 vs 22 OI; Ref=$116.515
- Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) Oct 20 $45 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 500 at $1.425 vs 15 OI; Ref=$44.8659
