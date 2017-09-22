Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2017 4:17am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Dec 15 $45 Puts at the Ask: 2500 at $0.97 vs 157 Open Interest; Ref=$48.21
  • Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) Oct 6 $92.5 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 2316 at $0.631 vs 79 OI; Ref=$92.91
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) Oct 20 $12.5 Puts Sweep (31) at the Bid: 1854 at $0.42 vs 468 Open Interest; Ref=$13.14
  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Sep 29 $74.5 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 1500 at $0.59 vs 311 OI; Ref=$74.58
  • Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) Oct 20 $330 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1100 at $1.976 vs 141 OI; Ref=$351.26
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) Nov 17 $105 Puts at the Bid: 1000 at $3.9 vs 22 OI; Ref=$116.515
  • Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) Oct 20 $45 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 500 at $1.425 vs 15 OI; Ref=$44.8659

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

