Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

(NASDAQ: ALNY) Nov 17 $105 Puts at the Bid: 1000 at $3.9 vs 22 OI; Ref=$116.515 Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) Oct 20 $45 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 500 at $1.425 vs 15 OI; Ref=$44.8659

