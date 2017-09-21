Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2017 4:04am   Comments
Share:
Related CSIQ
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 20
Expert: It's Time To Short Some Of Your Solar Stocks, Beginning With JA Solar
Related MAT
Toys 'R' Us Bankruptcy: Christmas Comes Early For Walmart, Amazon
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
US and Global Markets in Green Monday (GuruFocus)

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Sep 29 $16 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.551 vs 157 OI; Ref=$16.03
  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Oct 6 $15 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 2654 @ $0.5 vs 405 OI; Ref=$14.97
  • PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) Oct 20 $25 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.651 vs 195 OI; Ref=$26.34
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Nov 17 $11 Puts Sweep (21) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.321 vs 983 OI; Ref=$14.135
  • Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) Mar 16 $11 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1120 @ $1.35 vs 0 OI; Ref=$11.82
  • Cimpress NV (NASDAQ: CMPR) Jan 19 $95 Puts Sweep (36) at the Ask: 686 @ $5.301 vs 100 OI; Ref=$99.41
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) Feb 16 $28 Puts Sweep (31) at the Bid: 652 @ $0.95 vs 348 OI; Ref=$34.89

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSIQ + CMPR)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 20
Expert: It's Time To Short Some Of Your Solar Stocks, Beginning With JA Solar
JA Solar Likely To Lose Money For The First Time In 16 Quarters
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.5%; Herbalife Shares Surge
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CSIQ
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.