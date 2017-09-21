Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Sep 29 $16 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.551 vs 157 OI; Ref=$16.03

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Oct 6 $15 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 2654 @ $0.5 vs 405 OI; Ref=$14.97

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) Oct 20 $25 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.651 vs 195 OI; Ref=$26.34

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Nov 17 $11 Puts Sweep (21) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.321 vs 983 OI; Ref=$14.135

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) Mar 16 $11 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1120 @ $1.35 vs 0 OI; Ref=$11.82

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ: CMPR) Jan 19 $95 Puts Sweep (36) at the Ask: 686 @ $5.301 vs 100 OI; Ref=$99.41

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) Feb 16 $28 Puts Sweep (31) at the Bid: 652 @ $0.95 vs 348 OI; Ref=$34.89

