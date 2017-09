Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) Oct 20 $34 Calls Sweep (11) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.55 vs 492 OI; Ref=$30.46

(NASDAQ: MU) Oct 20 $41.5 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 4589 @ $0.381 vs 3 OI; Ref=$35.829

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Fri $152.5 Calls Sweep (9) at the Ask: 1692 @ $3.0 vs 797 OI; Ref=$155.0

(NASDAQ: KHC) Nov 17 $82.5 Calls at the Ask: 1450 @ $1.351 vs 67 OI; Ref=$79.84

(NASDAQ: SRPT) Oct 20 $53 Calls Sweep (4) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.7 vs 1 OI; Ref=$46.56

(NASDAQ: JUNO) Nov 17 $52.5 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 666 @ $2.044 vs 107 OI; Ref=$45.26

(NYSE: LL) Oct 20 $41 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 653 @ $0.551 vs 78 OI; Ref=$38.032

(NYSE: AA) Oct 27 $50 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.45 vs 0 OI; Ref=$47.54

