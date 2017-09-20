Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Sep 29 $190 Puts Sweep (25) at the Ask: 2062 @ $0.671 vs 333 OI; Ref=$195.01

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Oct 6 $172.5 Puts Sweep (40) at the Bid: 1807 @ $3.206 vs 885 OI; Ref=$171.05

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) Feb 16 $5 Puts at the Ask: 630 @ $1.101 vs 116 OI; Ref=$4.53

Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) Mar 16 $200 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 600 @ $6.426 vs 180 OI; Ref=$237.158

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) Nov 17 $35 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.6 vs 20 OI; Ref=$47.1699

