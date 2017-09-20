Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2017 4:10am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Sep 29 $190 Puts Sweep (25) at the Ask: 2062 @ $0.671 vs 333 OI; Ref=$195.01
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Oct 6 $172.5 Puts Sweep (40) at the Bid: 1807 @ $3.206 vs 885 OI; Ref=$171.05
  • Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) Feb 16 $5 Puts at the Ask: 630 @ $1.101 vs 116 OI; Ref=$4.53
  • Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU) Mar 16 $200 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 600 @ $6.426 vs 180 OI; Ref=$237.158
  • Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: BITA) Nov 17 $35 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.6 vs 20 OI; Ref=$47.1699

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

