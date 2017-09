Watch These 10 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) Jan 19 $180 Calls at the Bid: 20000 @ $12.2 vs 16113 OI; Ref=$180.04

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) Oct 20 $167.5 Calls at the Bid: 6689 @ $0.801 vs 8 OI; Ref=$156.57

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Oct 20 $24 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 5000 @ $1.25 vs 877 OI; Ref=$24.22

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Oct 13 $21.5 Calls at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.551 vs 261 OI; Ref=$21.2262

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) Nov 17 $10 Calls Sweep (22) at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.0 vs 2 OI; Ref=$9.457

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Dec 15 $46 Calls Sweep (14) at the Ask: 1750 @ $3.3 vs 0 OI; Ref=$46.32

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Oct 20 $12.5 Calls at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.3 vs 3 OI; Ref=$10.25

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Nov 17 $40 Calls at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.96 vs 48 OI; Ref=$39.14

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) Oct 27 $16.5 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.65 vs 26 OI; Ref=$16.54

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) Apr 20 $10 Calls Sweep (35) at the Ask: 750 @ $2.23 vs 97 OI; Ref=$10.97

