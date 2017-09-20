Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kevin Kelly's Bullish Microsoft Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2017 7:35am   Comments
Share:
Related MSFT
How Artificial Intelligence Is Driving The Fintech Revolution And Why Investors Should Care
NAFTA Round 3: What US Tech Would Look Like Based On Indigenous Resources
— Blue-Chip Stocks Move in After-Hours Trading (GuruFocus)

On Bloomberg Markets, Kevin Kelly of Kelly & Co. spoke about a bullish options strategy in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), ahead of earnings.

The company is going to report earnings in October and Kelly thinks the stock is going to trade higher. To make a bullish bet, he wants to buy the October 75.50 call for $1.90. The trade breaks even at $77.40 or 2.60 percent above the closing price on Tuesday.

Kelly added that implied volatility is lower than usual for the earnings. The stock usually moves 4.5 percent in either direction on earnings and the options market is currently implying a move of 3.5 percent.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Kevin KellyOptions Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

How Artificial Intelligence Is Driving The Fintech Revolution And Why Investors Should Care
NAFTA Round 3: What US Tech Would Look Like Based On Indigenous Resources
Vetr Crowd Downgrades Microsoft
Hey Jeff Bezos, Here's Why Amazon Should Bring HQ2 To Detroit
PIMCO Bolsters ETF Lineup With Smart Beta Funds
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on MSFT
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.