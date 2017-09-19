Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Oct 20 $15 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 7500 @ $0.776 vs 7020 OI; Ref=$14.8

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Fri $13 Puts Sweep (6) at the Bid: 2443 @ $0.281 vs 1243 OI; Ref=$13.04

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Oct 20 $47.5 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 1919 @ $0.7 vs 465 OI; Ref=$49.84

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Oct 20 $45 Puts at the Bid: 1750 @ $1.551 vs 436 OI; Ref=$44.85

NovaGold Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSE: NG) Oct 20 $5 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 872 @ $0.902 vs 20 OI; Ref=$4.12

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Sep 29 $95 Puts at the Ask: 800 @ $2.201 vs 47 OI; Ref=$93.95

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Nov 17 $50 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 740 @ $4.148 vs 140 OI; Ref=$50.36

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Nov 17 $22 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 500 @ $8.151 vs 0 OI; Ref=$13.86

