Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2017 4:15am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

  • Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Oct 20 $15 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 7500 @ $0.776 vs 7020 OI; Ref=$14.8
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Fri $13 Puts Sweep (6) at the Bid: 2443 @ $0.281 vs 1243 OI; Ref=$13.04
  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Oct 20 $47.5 Puts Sweep (29) at the Bid: 1919 @ $0.7 vs 465 OI; Ref=$49.84
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Oct 20 $45 Puts at the Bid: 1750 @ $1.551 vs 436 OI; Ref=$44.85
  • NovaGold Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSE: NG) Oct 20 $5 Puts Sweep (10) at the Bid: 872 @ $0.902 vs 20 OI; Ref=$4.12
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Sep 29 $95 Puts at the Ask: 800 @ $2.201 vs 47 OI; Ref=$93.95
  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Nov 17 $50 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 740 @ $4.148 vs 140 OI; Ref=$50.36
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Nov 17 $22 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 500 @ $8.151 vs 0 OI; Ref=$13.86

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

