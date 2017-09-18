Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2017 4:04am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

  • LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) Oct 20 $97.5 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1181 @ $1.3 vs 173 OI; Ref=$95.56
  • Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) Oct 20 $8 Calls Sweep (18) at the Bid: 946 @ $0.35 vs 300 OI; Ref=$7.9
  • CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) Sep 22 $58.5 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 758 @ $1.0 vs 16 OI; Ref=$58.545
  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Oct 20 $45 Calls Sweep (25) at the Ask: 716 @ $0.9 vs 340 OI; Ref=$43.85
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Apr 20 $55 Calls Sweep (36) at the Bid: 715 @ $0.81 vs 69 OI; Ref=$46.86
  • Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) Jan, 2019 $75 Calls at the Ask: 694 @ $7.901 vs 274 OI; Ref=$71.75
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) Feb 16 $17.5 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $1.2 vs 69 OI; Ref=$11.73

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

