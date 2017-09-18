Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) Oct 20 $97.5 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1181 @ $1.3 vs 173 OI; Ref=$95.56
- Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) Oct 20 $8 Calls Sweep (18) at the Bid: 946 @ $0.35 vs 300 OI; Ref=$7.9
- CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) Sep 22 $58.5 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 758 @ $1.0 vs 16 OI; Ref=$58.545
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Oct 20 $45 Calls Sweep (25) at the Ask: 716 @ $0.9 vs 340 OI; Ref=$43.85
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Apr 20 $55 Calls Sweep (36) at the Bid: 715 @ $0.81 vs 69 OI; Ref=$46.86
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) Jan, 2019 $75 Calls at the Ask: 694 @ $7.901 vs 274 OI; Ref=$71.75
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) Feb 16 $17.5 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $1.2 vs 69 OI; Ref=$11.73
