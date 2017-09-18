Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) Oct 20 $97.5 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1181 @ $1.3 vs 173 OI; Ref=$95.56

(NYSE: LYB) Oct 20 $97.5 Calls Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1181 @ $1.3 vs 173 OI; Ref=$95.56 Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) Oct 20 $8 Calls Sweep (18) at the Bid: 946 @ $0.35 vs 300 OI; Ref=$7.9

(NYSE: MTW) Oct 20 $8 Calls Sweep (18) at the Bid: 946 @ $0.35 vs 300 OI; Ref=$7.9 CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) Sep 22 $58.5 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 758 @ $1.0 vs 16 OI; Ref=$58.545

(NYSE: CBS) Sep 22 $58.5 Calls Sweep (12) at the Ask: 758 @ $1.0 vs 16 OI; Ref=$58.545 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Oct 20 $45 Calls Sweep (25) at the Ask: 716 @ $0.9 vs 340 OI; Ref=$43.85

(NASDAQ: FAST) Oct 20 $45 Calls Sweep (25) at the Ask: 716 @ $0.9 vs 340 OI; Ref=$43.85 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Apr 20 $55 Calls Sweep (36) at the Bid: 715 @ $0.81 vs 69 OI; Ref=$46.86

(NYSE: JWN) Apr 20 $55 Calls Sweep (36) at the Bid: 715 @ $0.81 vs 69 OI; Ref=$46.86 Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) Jan, 2019 $75 Calls at the Ask: 694 @ $7.901 vs 274 OI; Ref=$71.75

(NASDAQ: CERN) Jan, 2019 $75 Calls at the Ask: 694 @ $7.901 vs 274 OI; Ref=$71.75 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) Feb 16 $17.5 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $1.2 vs 69 OI; Ref=$11.73

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.