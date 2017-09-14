Watch These 6 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Sep 29 $18.5 Puts at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.87 vs 43 OI; Ref=$18.14
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Oct 13 $160 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2001 @ $4.3 vs 680 OI; Ref=$158.81
- Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) Fri $14 Puts Sweep (41) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.069 vs 279 OI; Ref=$12.96
- Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGI) Oct 20 $17.5 Puts at the Ask: 762 @ $0.651 vs 69 OI; Ref=$17.55
- Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) Oct 20 $45 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 609 @ $3.3 vs 272 OI; Ref=$45.39
- Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) Dec 15 $70 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 508 @ $8.472 vs 4 OI; Ref=$68.945
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Loading...