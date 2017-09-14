Market Overview

Watch These 6 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2017 4:45am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Sep 29 $18.5 Puts at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.87 vs 43 OI; Ref=$18.14
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Oct 13 $160 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2001 @ $4.3 vs 680 OI; Ref=$158.81
  • Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ: HZNP) Fri $14 Puts Sweep (41) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.069 vs 279 OI; Ref=$12.96
  • Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGI) Oct 20 $17.5 Puts at the Ask: 762 @ $0.651 vs 69 OI; Ref=$17.55
  • Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) Oct 20 $45 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 609 @ $3.3 vs 272 OI; Ref=$45.39
  • Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) Dec 15 $70 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 508 @ $8.472 vs 4 OI; Ref=$68.945

