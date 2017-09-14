Watch These 6 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Sep 29 $18.5 Puts at the Ask: 2500 @ $0.87 vs 43 OI; Ref=$18.14

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Oct 13 $160 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2001 @ $4.3 vs 680 OI; Ref=$158.81

(NASDAQ: HZNP) Fri $14 Puts Sweep (41) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.069 vs 279 OI; Ref=$12.96

(NASDAQ: FRGI) Oct 20 $17.5 Puts at the Ask: 762 @ $0.651 vs 69 OI; Ref=$17.55

(NASDAQ: JUNO) Oct 20 $45 Puts Sweep (23) at the Ask: 609 @ $3.3 vs 272 OI; Ref=$45.39

(NYSE: SIG) Dec 15 $70 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 508 @ $8.472 vs 4 OI; Ref=$68.945

