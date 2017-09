Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Mar 16 $130 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $45.951 vs 8 OI; Ref=$170.7783

Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) Jan 19 $42.5 Calls Sweep (21) at the Bid: 3027 @ $2.905 vs 805 OI; Ref=$42.35

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE: REN) Dec 15 $32 Calls at the Bid: 3000 @ $1.75 vs 251 OI; Ref=$28.14

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Oct 20 $75 Calls Above Ask!: 3000 @ $0.5 vs 2055 OI; Ref=$71.8

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Nov 17 $75 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1412 @ $0.45 vs 1347 OI; Ref=$69.46

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) Oct 20 $50 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 1000 @ $1.4 vs 227 OI; Ref=$48.85

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) Jan 19 $80 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 942 @ $3.901 vs 261 OI; Ref=$78.92

Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE: PAH) Oct 20 $10 Calls Sweep (23) at the Bid: 794 @ $2.0 vs 30 OI; Ref=$11.93

