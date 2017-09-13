Market Overview

Jim Strugger's PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2017 7:27am   Comments
Jim Strugger of MKM Holdings spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options strategy in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSE: UUP).

He thinks the U.S. dollar could trade higher and he wants to use options in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish to make a bullish trade. Specifically, he wants to buy the January 24 call for $0.40. The trade breaks even at $24.40 or 2.31 percent above the closing price on Tuesday.

Strugger added that it seems that options traders agree with the bullish view. He noticed a purchase of the January 25/26 call spread in the name on Monday.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Jim StruggerOptions Markets Media ETFs

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

