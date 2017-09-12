Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2017 4:20am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Nov 17 $20 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 3108 @ $0.161 vs 933 OI; Ref=$23.7606
  • Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Fri $25 Puts at the Ask: 2093 @ $0.451 vs 109 OI; Ref=$25.3
  • Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) Oct 20 $65 Puts Sweep (4) at the Ask: 2030 @ $0.613 vs 38 OI; Ref=$72.77
  • Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Fri $13 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.35 vs 1031 OI; Ref=$13.77
  • Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) Oct 20 $62.5 Puts at the Ask: 1650 @ $1.111 vs 1288 OI; Ref=$63.88

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

