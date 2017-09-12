Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Nov 17 $20 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 3108 @ $0.161 vs 933 OI; Ref=$23.7606

(NYSE: GE) Nov 17 $20 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 3108 @ $0.161 vs 933 OI; Ref=$23.7606 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Fri $25 Puts at the Ask: 2093 @ $0.451 vs 109 OI; Ref=$25.3

(NASDAQ: SEDG) Fri $25 Puts at the Ask: 2093 @ $0.451 vs 109 OI; Ref=$25.3 Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) Oct 20 $65 Puts Sweep (4) at the Ask: 2030 @ $0.613 vs 38 OI; Ref=$72.77

(NASDAQ: QRVO) Oct 20 $65 Puts Sweep (4) at the Ask: 2030 @ $0.613 vs 38 OI; Ref=$72.77 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) Fri $13 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.35 vs 1031 OI; Ref=$13.77

(NASDAQ: FOLD) Fri $13 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.35 vs 1031 OI; Ref=$13.77 Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ: ESRX) Oct 20 $62.5 Puts at the Ask: 1650 @ $1.111 vs 1288 OI; Ref=$63.88

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.