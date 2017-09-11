Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Oct 13 $45 Calls Sweep (15) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.801 vs 2 OI; Ref=$42.54
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Oct 20 $13 Calls at the Ask: 750 @ $0.401 vs 27 OI; Ref=$12.08
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) Sep 22 $41.5 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 732 @ $1.244 vs 6 OI; Ref=$40.83
- Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) Jan, 2019 $60 Calls Sweep (17) at the Bid: 500 @ $4.101 vs 294 OI; Ref=$38.2
- Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) Nov 17 $29 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $1.45 vs 163 OI; Ref=$25.7
