Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2017 4:22am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Oct 13 $45 Calls Sweep (15) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.801 vs 2 OI; Ref=$42.54
  • SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Oct 20 $13 Calls at the Ask: 750 @ $0.401 vs 27 OI; Ref=$12.08
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) Sep 22 $41.5 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 732 @ $1.244 vs 6 OI; Ref=$40.83
  • Momo Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: MOMO) Jan, 2019 $60 Calls Sweep (17) at the Bid: 500 @ $4.101 vs 294 OI; Ref=$38.2
  • Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) Nov 17 $29 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $1.45 vs 163 OI; Ref=$25.7

