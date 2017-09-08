Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2017 4:09am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) Dec 15 $50 Puts at the Ask: 3750 @ $0.331 vs 2253 OI; Ref=$62.86
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Oct 20 $25 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1500 @ $0.6 vs 614 OI; Ref=$26.61
  • Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) Dec 15 $67.5 Puts at the Ask: 1080 @ $2.8 vs 41 OI; Ref=$69.11
  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Oct 6 $157.5 Puts Sweep (6) at the Ask: 634 @ $2.79 vs 319 OI; Ref=$161.15
  • Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) Oct 13 $31 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 594 @ $1.011 vs 11 OI; Ref=$32.42

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

