Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) Dec 15 $50 Puts at the Ask: 3750 @ $0.331 vs 2253 OI; Ref=$62.86
- Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) Oct 20 $25 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1500 @ $0.6 vs 614 OI; Ref=$26.61
- Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) Dec 15 $67.5 Puts at the Ask: 1080 @ $2.8 vs 41 OI; Ref=$69.11
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Oct 6 $157.5 Puts Sweep (6) at the Ask: 634 @ $2.79 vs 319 OI; Ref=$161.15
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) Oct 13 $31 Puts Sweep (22) at the Ask: 594 @ $1.011 vs 11 OI; Ref=$32.42
