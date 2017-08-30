Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2017 4:45am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

  • Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Sep 29 $59 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.031 vs 18 OI; Ref=$60.24
  • Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) Sep 15 $8.5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.6 vs 333 OI; Ref=$8.45
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Nov 17 $265 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 997 @ $4.75 vs 1 OI; Ref=$311.2
  • Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) Oct 20 $40 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 524 @ $1.949 vs 7 OI; Ref=$41.25
  • Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) Oct 20 $32.5 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 531 @ $0.71 vs 101 OI; Ref=$43.2645

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

