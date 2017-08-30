Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Sep 29 $59 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.031 vs 18 OI; Ref=$60.24

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) Sep 15 $8.5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.6 vs 333 OI; Ref=$8.45

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Nov 17 $265 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 997 @ $4.75 vs 1 OI; Ref=$311.2

Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) Oct 20 $40 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 524 @ $1.949 vs 7 OI; Ref=$41.25

Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) Oct 20 $32.5 Puts Sweep (25) at the Bid: 531 @ $0.71 vs 101 OI; Ref=$43.2645

