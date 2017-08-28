Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2017 4:06am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT): Apr 20 $25 Puts at the Bid: 4625 @ $0.801 vs 0 OI; Ref=$30.07
  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX): Sep 29 $15.5 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $0.671 vs 6 OI; Ref=$15.49
  • CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX): Sep 15 $65 Puts at the Bid: 1830 @ $1.4 vs 656 OI; Ref=$64.83
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KR): Apr 20 $22 Puts Sweep (14) at the Ask: 1706 @ $2.301 vs 2 OI; Ref=$21.95
  • Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO): Sep 15 $68 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.206 vs 48 OI; Ref=$68.61
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP): Sep 1 $15.5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.901 vs 364 OI; Ref=$14.8
  • Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK): Oct 20 $30 Puts Sweep (27) at the Bid: 523 @ $0.851 vs 2 OI; Ref=$31.4

