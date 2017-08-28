Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT): Apr 20 $25 Puts at the Bid: 4625 @ $0.801 vs 0 OI; Ref=$30.07

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX): Sep 29 $15.5 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $0.671 vs 6 OI; Ref=$15.49

CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX): Sep 15 $65 Puts at the Bid: 1830 @ $1.4 vs 656 OI; Ref=$64.83

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR): Apr 20 $22 Puts Sweep (14) at the Ask: 1706 @ $2.301 vs 2 OI; Ref=$21.95

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO): Sep 15 $68 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.206 vs 48 OI; Ref=$68.61

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP): Sep 1 $15.5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.901 vs 364 OI; Ref=$14.8

Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK): Oct 20 $30 Puts Sweep (27) at the Bid: 523 @ $0.851 vs 2 OI; Ref=$31.4

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

