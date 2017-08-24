Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S): Sep 15 $8.5 Puts at the Bid: 11301 @ $0.47 vs 21 OI; Ref=$8.225
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ): Oct 20 $17.5 Puts Sweep (37) at the Ask: 2106 @ $2.05 vs 1535 OI; Ref=$17.865
- Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR): Oct 20 $47 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 1443 @ $0.6 vs 0 OI; Ref=$48.905
- Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG): Fri $48 Puts Sweep (34) at the Bid: 1023 @ $0.801 vs 202 OI; Ref=$47.46
- Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX): Oct 20 $22.5 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $0.901 vs 0 OI; Ref=$23.92
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
