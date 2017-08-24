Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2017 4:14am   Comments
Share:
Related S
Apple, Amazon, Tesla And The Changing Dynamics Of The Car Industry
Wells Fargo Downplays M&A Chatter On Charter
Related HTZ
Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys Clough Global Opportunities Fund, Morgan Stanley Emerging ... (GuruFocus)

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • Sprint Corp (NYSE: S): Sep 15 $8.5 Puts at the Bid: 11301 @ $0.47 vs 21 OI; Ref=$8.225
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ): Oct 20 $17.5 Puts Sweep (37) at the Ask: 2106 @ $2.05 vs 1535 OI; Ref=$17.865
  • Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR): Oct 20 $47 Puts Sweep (33) at the Ask: 1443 @ $0.6 vs 0 OI; Ref=$48.905
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG): Fri $48 Puts Sweep (34) at the Bid: 1023 @ $0.801 vs 202 OI; Ref=$47.46
  • Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX): Oct 20 $22.5 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $0.901 vs 0 OI; Ref=$23.92

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOG + HTZ)

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Analyst Stays Bullish On Hertz After Dismal Q2, Questions Remain
10 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2017
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Economics Of Autonomy: The Big 3, Trucking And Insurance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on S
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.