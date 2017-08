Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (USA) (NASDAQ: TSEM): Sep 15 $30 Calls Sweep (37) at the Ask: 2329 @ $0.25 vs 14 OI; Ref=$27.66

