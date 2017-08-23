Watch These 10 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.

(NYSE: AA): Oct 20 $42 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $1.301 vs 943 OI; Ref=$39.22 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL): Feb 16 $165 Calls Above Ask!: 7000 @ $8.95 vs 3529 OI; Ref=$159.535

(NASDAQ: HAIN): Sep 15 $44 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.95 vs 271 OI; Ref=$41.38 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK): Sep 15 $2 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.1 vs 78 OI; Ref=$1.61

(NYSE: ANW): Sep 15 $5 Calls Sweep (11) at the Bid: 2922 @ $0.15 vs 309 OI; Ref=$4.75 Kroger Co (NYSE: KR): Sep 8 $25 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 2750 @ $0.201 vs 396 OI; Ref=$22.855

(NYSE: EXPR): Sep 15 $6 Calls at the Ask: 2171 @ $0.35 vs 333 OI; Ref=$5.505 American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO): Sep 15 $12.5 Calls Sweep (27) at the Ask: 1169 @ $0.3 vs 0 OI; Ref=$11.11

(NYSE: L): Sep 15 $76 Calls Sweep (10) at the Bid: 773 @ $1.914 vs 34 OI; Ref=$74.95 Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD): Oct 20 $12 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 547 @ $0.9 vs 0 OI; Ref=$10.91

