Watch These 10 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.
- Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA): Oct 20 $42 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $1.301 vs 943 OI; Ref=$39.22
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL): Feb 16 $165 Calls Above Ask!: 7000 @ $8.95 vs 3529 OI; Ref=$159.535
- Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN): Sep 15 $44 Calls at the Ask: 5000 @ $0.95 vs 271 OI; Ref=$41.38
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSE: NAK): Sep 15 $2 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.1 vs 78 OI; Ref=$1.61
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW): Sep 15 $5 Calls Sweep (11) at the Bid: 2922 @ $0.15 vs 309 OI; Ref=$4.75
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR): Sep 8 $25 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 2750 @ $0.201 vs 396 OI; Ref=$22.855
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR): Sep 15 $6 Calls at the Ask: 2171 @ $0.35 vs 333 OI; Ref=$5.505
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO): Sep 15 $12.5 Calls Sweep (27) at the Ask: 1169 @ $0.3 vs 0 OI; Ref=$11.11
- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L): Sep 15 $76 Calls Sweep (10) at the Bid: 773 @ $1.914 vs 34 OI; Ref=$74.95
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD): Oct 20 $12 Calls Sweep (24) at the Ask: 547 @ $0.9 vs 0 OI; Ref=$10.91
Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.