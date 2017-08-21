Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU): Jan 19 $4 Calls at the Bid: 2394 @ $0.15 vs 1071 OI; Ref=$3.15

(NASDAQ: GLUU): Jan 19 $4 Calls at the Bid: 2394 @ $0.15 vs 1071 OI; Ref=$3.15 GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO): Fri $9 Calls Sweep (26) at the Bid: 1556 @ $0.231 vs 978 OI; Ref=$9.235

(NASDAQ: GPRO): Fri $9 Calls Sweep (26) at the Bid: 1556 @ $0.231 vs 978 OI; Ref=$9.235 Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN): Sep 15 $15 Calls Above Ask!: 1000 @ $0.3 vs 37 OI; Ref=$14.2

(NYSE: KN): Sep 15 $15 Calls Above Ask!: 1000 @ $0.3 vs 37 OI; Ref=$14.2 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE): Jan, 2019 $25 Calls Sweep (25) at the Ask: 544 @ $3.401 vs 38 OI; Ref=$23.035

(NASDAQ: CREE): Jan, 2019 $25 Calls Sweep (25) at the Ask: 544 @ $3.401 vs 38 OI; Ref=$23.035 Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP): Sep 8 $51 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 526 @ $1.9 vs 30 OI; Ref=$50.9099

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.