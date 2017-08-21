Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2017 4:00am   Comments
Share:
Related GLUU
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Apple Earnings Beat Expectations
Videogame Stock Roundup: E3 Expo Buzz, Sony Sells Over 1M PS VR Headset, Sohu.com Upgrades Outlook
Related GPRO
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.

  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU): Jan 19 $4 Calls at the Bid: 2394 @ $0.15 vs 1071 OI; Ref=$3.15
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO): Fri $9 Calls Sweep (26) at the Bid: 1556 @ $0.231 vs 978 OI; Ref=$9.235
  • Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN): Sep 15 $15 Calls Above Ask!: 1000 @ $0.3 vs 37 OI; Ref=$14.2
  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE): Jan, 2019 $25 Calls Sweep (25) at the Ask: 544 @ $3.401 vs 38 OI; Ref=$23.035
  • Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP): Sep 8 $51 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 526 @ $1.9 vs 30 OI; Ref=$50.9099

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CREE + CTRP)

Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Egalet Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Liberty Interactive To Acquire HSN
Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 5
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on GLUU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.