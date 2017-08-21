Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday's regular session.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU): Jan 19 $4 Calls at the Bid: 2394 @ $0.15 vs 1071 OI; Ref=$3.15
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO): Fri $9 Calls Sweep (26) at the Bid: 1556 @ $0.231 vs 978 OI; Ref=$9.235
- Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN): Sep 15 $15 Calls Above Ask!: 1000 @ $0.3 vs 37 OI; Ref=$14.2
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE): Jan, 2019 $25 Calls Sweep (25) at the Ask: 544 @ $3.401 vs 38 OI; Ref=$23.035
- Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP): Sep 8 $51 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 526 @ $1.9 vs 30 OI; Ref=$50.9099
