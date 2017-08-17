Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2017 4:23am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP): Jan, 2019 $3.5 Puts at the Ask: 2500 @ $1.121 vs 0 OI; Ref=$3.59
  • American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG): Oct 20 $57.5 Puts at the Ask: 5203 @ $0.341 vs 5156 OI; Ref=$62.92
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X): Jan 19 $24 Puts at the Bid: 2100 @ $2.681 vs 727 OI; Ref=$24.2738
  • Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL): Sep 15 $22.5 Puts Sweep (35) at the Ask: 1590 @ $0.401 vs 80 OI; Ref=$23.92
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR): Mar 16 $14 Puts Sweep (6) at the Ask: 992 @ $0.991 vs 250 OI; Ref=$16.0
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA): Sep 29 $17.5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 910 @ $1.051 vs 16 OI; Ref=$17.56
  • Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA): Jan 19 $50 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $2.451 vs 116 OI; Ref=$58.61

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

