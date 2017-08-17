Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP): Jan, 2019 $3.5 Puts at the Ask: 2500 @ $1.121 vs 0 OI; Ref=$3.59

American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG): Oct 20 $57.5 Puts at the Ask: 5203 @ $0.341 vs 5156 OI; Ref=$62.92

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X): Jan 19 $24 Puts at the Bid: 2100 @ $2.681 vs 727 OI; Ref=$24.2738

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL): Sep 15 $22.5 Puts Sweep (35) at the Ask: 1590 @ $0.401 vs 80 OI; Ref=$23.92

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR): Mar 16 $14 Puts Sweep (6) at the Ask: 992 @ $0.991 vs 250 OI; Ref=$16.0

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA): Sep 29 $17.5 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 910 @ $1.051 vs 16 OI; Ref=$17.56

Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ: SODA): Jan 19 $50 Puts at the Ask: 500 @ $2.451 vs 116 OI; Ref=$58.61

