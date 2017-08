Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP): Dec 15 $55 Calls Above Ask!: 10000 @ $1.95 vs 2722 OI; Ref=$49.995

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE: NLSN): Fri $38 Calls Sweep (34) at the Bid: 1870 @ $2.601 vs 312 OI; Ref=$40.5

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO): Sep 15 $37 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 1400 @ $2.951 vs 48 OI; Ref=$39.71

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI): Sep 15 $12.5 Calls Sweep (19) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.3 vs 589 OI; Ref=$10.63

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF): Sep 8 $10 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 935 @ $0.47 vs 6 OI; Ref=$9.6

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO): Feb 16 $46 Calls Sweep (16) at the Bid: 906 @ $1.54 vs 433 OI; Ref=$46.22

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL): Jan 19 $10 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 872 @ $0.75 vs 205 OI; Ref=$9.55

