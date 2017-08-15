Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Aug 25 $14.5 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 14000 @ $0.101 vs 0 OI; Ref=$17.65 Signals

(NASDAQ: URBN) Aug 25 $14.5 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 14000 @ $0.101 vs 0 OI; Ref=$17.65 Signals CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Nov 17 $48 Puts at the Ask: 7500 @ $1.7 vs 3735 OI; Ref=$50.79

(NASDAQ: CSX) Nov 17 $48 Puts at the Ask: 7500 @ $1.7 vs 3735 OI; Ref=$50.79 JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) Dec 15 $44 Puts at the Bid: 1100 @ $3.351 vs 113 OI; Ref=$44.215

(NASDAQ: JD) Dec 15 $44 Puts at the Bid: 1100 @ $3.351 vs 113 OI; Ref=$44.215 Tata Motors Limited (ADR) (NYSE: TTM) Jan 19 $27 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.0 vs 72 OI; Ref=$29.8399

(NYSE: TTM) Jan 19 $27 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.0 vs 72 OI; Ref=$29.8399 Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) Feb 16 $5 Puts Sweep (18) at the Ask: 650 @ $1.851 vs 140 OI; Ref=$4.22 Signals

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.