Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Aug 25 $14.5 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 14000 @ $0.101 vs 0 OI; Ref=$17.65 Signals
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Nov 17 $48 Puts at the Ask: 7500 @ $1.7 vs 3735 OI; Ref=$50.79
- JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) Dec 15 $44 Puts at the Bid: 1100 @ $3.351 vs 113 OI; Ref=$44.215
- Tata Motors Limited (ADR) (NYSE: TTM) Jan 19 $27 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.0 vs 72 OI; Ref=$29.8399
- Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) Feb 16 $5 Puts Sweep (18) at the Ask: 650 @ $1.851 vs 140 OI; Ref=$4.22 Signals
