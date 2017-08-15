Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2017 4:18am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Aug 25 $14.5 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 14000 @ $0.101 vs 0 OI; Ref=$17.65 Signals
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) Nov 17 $48 Puts at the Ask: 7500 @ $1.7 vs 3735 OI; Ref=$50.79
  • JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) Dec 15 $44 Puts at the Bid: 1100 @ $3.351 vs 113 OI; Ref=$44.215
  • Tata Motors Limited (ADR) (NYSE: TTM) Jan 19 $27 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.0 vs 72 OI; Ref=$29.8399
  • Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) Feb 16 $5 Puts Sweep (18) at the Ask: 650 @ $1.851 vs 140 OI; Ref=$4.22 Signals

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

