Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

(NASDAQ: SYMC) Oct 20 $25 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1337 @ $0.381 vs 110 OI; Ref=$28.02 Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Jan 19 $130 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $5.3 vs 134 OI; Ref=$151.5404

