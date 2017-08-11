Market Overview

Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2017 4:37am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

  • Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Sep 15 $62.5 Puts Above Ask!: 5500 @ $0.94 vs 2191 OI; Ref=$65.04
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Jun 15 $22 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $2.86 vs 1246 OI; Ref=$24.28
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Jan, 2019 $13 Puts Sweep (35) at the Bid: 2511 @ $0.54 vs 1161 OI; Ref=$27.67
  • Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) Aug 18 $31 Puts Sweep (5) at the Bid: 1492 @ $0.85 vs 33 OI; Ref=$33.96
  • Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Sep 15 $65 Puts Sweep (43) at the Ask: 1738 @ $0.75 vs 148 OI; Ref=$67.93
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Jan 19 $12 Puts at the Ask: 2300 @ $0.3 vs 1486 OI; Ref=$15.85
  • Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) Oct 20 $25 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1337 @ $0.381 vs 110 OI; Ref=$28.02
  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Jan 19 $130 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $5.3 vs 134 OI; Ref=$151.5404

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

