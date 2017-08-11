Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Sep 15 $62.5 Puts Above Ask!: 5500 @ $0.94 vs 2191 OI; Ref=$65.04
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Jun 15 $22 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $2.86 vs 1246 OI; Ref=$24.28
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Jan, 2019 $13 Puts Sweep (35) at the Bid: 2511 @ $0.54 vs 1161 OI; Ref=$27.67
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) Aug 18 $31 Puts Sweep (5) at the Bid: 1492 @ $0.85 vs 33 OI; Ref=$33.96
- Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) Sep 15 $65 Puts Sweep (43) at the Ask: 1738 @ $0.75 vs 148 OI; Ref=$67.93
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Jan 19 $12 Puts at the Ask: 2300 @ $0.3 vs 1486 OI; Ref=$15.85
- Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) Oct 20 $25 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1337 @ $0.381 vs 110 OI; Ref=$28.02
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Jan 19 $130 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $5.3 vs 134 OI; Ref=$151.5404
