Watch These 7 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) Aug 18 $14 Calls Sweep (39) at the Ask: 2200 @ $0.301 vs 12 OI; Ref=$13.8099

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) Sep 15 $23 Calls at the Bid: 1734 @ $0.35 vs 0 OI; Ref=$21.96

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) Dec 15 $260 Calls at the Ask: 1580 @ $19.0 vs 54 OI; Ref=$246.21

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) Oct 20 $110 Calls Sweep (20) at the Bid: 746 @ $1.791 vs 36 OI; Ref=$103.48

YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) Fri $82 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 516 @ $1.051 vs 4 OI; Ref=$78.17

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) Aug 25 $44 Calls Sweep (16) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.04 vs 2 OI; Ref=$43.64

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) Option Alert: Dec 15 $42.5 Calls at the Ask: 500 @ $3.451 vs 52 OI; Ref=$42.67

