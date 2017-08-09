Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Fri $47 Puts at the Ask: 2500 @ $1.601 vs 50 OI; Ref=$47.23
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) Nov 17 $110 Puts at the Ask: 2157 @ $1.45 vs 1107 OI; Ref=$118.74
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) Sep 15 $10 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.276 vs 341 OI; Ref=$14.94
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Mar 16 $150 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $12.401 vs 129 OI; Ref=$170.6725
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) Fri $6 Puts at the Ask: 905 @ $0.681 vs 40 OI; Ref=$5.52
- Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Sep 15 $29 Puts Sweep (21) at the Bid: 822 @ $0.5 vs 10 OI; Ref=$33.27
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) Aug 18 $11.5 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.895 vs 100 OI; Ref=$11.85
