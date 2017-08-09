Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2017 4:33am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.

  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) Fri $47 Puts at the Ask: 2500 @ $1.601 vs 50 OI; Ref=$47.23
  • United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) Nov 17 $110 Puts at the Ask: 2157 @ $1.45 vs 1107 OI; Ref=$118.74
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) Sep 15 $10 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2000 @ $0.276 vs 341 OI; Ref=$14.94
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Mar 16 $150 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $12.401 vs 129 OI; Ref=$170.6725
  • J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) Fri $6 Puts at the Ask: 905 @ $0.681 vs 40 OI; Ref=$5.52
  • Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Sep 15 $29 Puts Sweep (21) at the Bid: 822 @ $0.5 vs 10 OI; Ref=$33.27
  • Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) Aug 18 $11.5 Puts Sweep (19) at the Bid: 500 @ $0.895 vs 100 OI; Ref=$11.85

