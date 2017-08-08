Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2017 4:23am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) Mar 16 $14 Puts at the Bid: 4000 @ $1.68 vs 2235 OI; Ref=$14.08
  • CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) Oct 20 $65 Puts Sweep (42) at the Ask: 2468 @ $3.3 vs 467 OI; Ref=$65.93
  • EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Aug 18 $39 Puts Sweep (14) at the Ask: 898 @ $1.301 vs 115 OI; Ref=$39.2
  • Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) Aug 18 $30 Puts at the Ask: 850 @ $0.451 vs 7 OI; Ref=$31.9
  • ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) Jan 19 $16 Puts Sweep (22) at the Bid: 731 @ $1.351 vs 210 OI; Ref=$16.10
  • Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) Aug 18 $22.5 Puts at the Ask: 950 @ $1.301 vs 775 OI; Ref=$21.8
  • Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) Nov 17 $25 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $7.05 vs 0 OI; Ref=$18.3849

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

