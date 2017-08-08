Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) Mar 16 $14 Puts at the Bid: 4000 @ $1.68 vs 2235 OI; Ref=$14.08

(NYSE: KMX) Oct 20 $65 Puts Sweep (42) at the Ask: 2468 @ $3.3 vs 467 OI; Ref=$65.93

(NASDAQ: EXAS) Aug 18 $39 Puts Sweep (14) at the Ask: 898 @ $1.301 vs 115 OI; Ref=$39.2

(NYSE: JELD) Aug 18 $30 Puts at the Ask: 850 @ $0.451 vs 7 OI; Ref=$31.9

(NASDAQ: ON) Jan 19 $16 Puts Sweep (22) at the Bid: 731 @ $1.351 vs 210 OI; Ref=$16.10

(NASDAQ: BUFF) Aug 18 $22.5 Puts at the Ask: 950 @ $1.301 vs 775 OI; Ref=$21.8

(NYSE: UAA) Nov 17 $25 Puts at the Bid: 500 @ $7.05 vs 0 OI; Ref=$18.3849

