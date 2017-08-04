Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2017 4:11am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

  • Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) Fri $24 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 15001 @ $0.031 vs 23 OI; Ref=$32.25
  • GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) Fri $41 Puts at the Bid: 1500 @ $0.401 vs 305 OI; Ref=$46.95
  • Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) Mar 16 $20 Puts at the Ask: 1450 @ $0.96 vs 202 OI; Ref=$23.81
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Sep 15 $57.5 Puts at the Bid: 1250 @ $1.331 vs 170 OI; Ref=$63.085
  • Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) Oct 20 $22 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1503 @ $1.601 vs 1281 OI; Ref=$21.895
  • Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) Aug 18 $12.5 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1200 @ $0.35 vs 479 OI; Ref=$13.923
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Sep 15 $15 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.6 vs 0 OI; Ref=$16.635

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

