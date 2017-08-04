Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) Fri $24 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 15001 @ $0.031 vs 23 OI; Ref=$32.25
- GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) Fri $41 Puts at the Bid: 1500 @ $0.401 vs 305 OI; Ref=$46.95
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) Mar 16 $20 Puts at the Ask: 1450 @ $0.96 vs 202 OI; Ref=$23.81
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Sep 15 $57.5 Puts at the Bid: 1250 @ $1.331 vs 170 OI; Ref=$63.085
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) Oct 20 $22 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1503 @ $1.601 vs 1281 OI; Ref=$21.895
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) Aug 18 $12.5 Puts Sweep (32) at the Ask: 1200 @ $0.35 vs 479 OI; Ref=$13.923
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Sep 15 $15 Puts at the Bid: 1000 @ $0.6 vs 0 OI; Ref=$16.635
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.