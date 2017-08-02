Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday’s regular session.
- Weatherford International Plc (NYSE: WFT) Sep 15 $4.5 Puts at the Bid: 99940 @ $0.321 vs 380 OI; Ref=$4.505
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) Aug 18 $28 Puts Above Ask!: 10000 @ $0.921 vs 103 OI; Ref=$28.87
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Aug 18 $14 Puts at the Ask: 6250 @ $0.401 vs 1402 OI; Ref=$15.14
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) Aug 18 $43.5 Puts at the Ask: 5594 @ $0.461 vs 47 OI; Ref=$44.63
- Endurance International Group Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: EIGI) Sep 15 $7.5 Puts Sweep (12) at the Bid: 4600 @ $0.15 vs 0 OI; Ref=$8.15
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) Aug 11 $12 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2309 @ $0.446 vs 6 OI; Ref=$11.79
- BlackBerry Ltd (NASDAQ: BBRY) Aug 11 $10 Puts Sweep (5) at the Bid: 1433 @ $0.561 vs 44 OI; Ref=$9.51
- Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Aug 18 $138 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1420 @ $0.58 vs 435 OI; Ref=$149.17
