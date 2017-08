Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Aug 18 $74 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 4000 @ $1.025 vs 11 OI; Ref=$72.92

(NASDAQ: DLTR) Aug 18 $74 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 4000 @ $1.025 vs 11 OI; Ref=$72.92 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) Aug 18 $20 Calls at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.651 vs 644 OI; Ref=$18.89

(NYSE: GOOS) Aug 18 $20 Calls at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.651 vs 644 OI; Ref=$18.89 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd(ADR) (NASDAQ: MLCO) Oct 20 $21 Calls at the Ask: 1581 @ $1.051 vs 234 OI; Ref=$20.26

(NASDAQ: MLCO) Oct 20 $21 Calls at the Ask: 1581 @ $1.051 vs 234 OI; Ref=$20.26 Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) Aug 18 $35 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1314 @ $0.551 vs 504 OI; Ref=$33.92

(NYSE: RLGY) Aug 18 $35 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1314 @ $0.551 vs 504 OI; Ref=$33.92 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Aug 18 $17.5 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1168 @ $0.781 vs 566 OI; Ref=$16.52

(NYSE: VRX) Aug 18 $17.5 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 1168 @ $0.781 vs 566 OI; Ref=$16.52 Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Sep 15 $15 Calls at the Ask: 940 @ $0.7 vs 14 OI; Ref=$13.44

(NYSE: BKD) Sep 15 $15 Calls at the Ask: 940 @ $0.7 vs 14 OI; Ref=$13.44 Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) Aug 18 $6.5 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 873 @ $2.142 vs 0 OI; Ref=$8.63

(NYSE: S) Aug 18 $6.5 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 873 @ $2.142 vs 0 OI; Ref=$8.63 Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) Fri $4.5 Calls at the Bid: 500 @ $0.73 vs 60 OI; Ref=$5.14

