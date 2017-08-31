Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2017 6:06am   Comments
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 30
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
NAFTA Round One: Gordon Johnson Weighs In On Free Trade's Effects On Steel, Manufacturing
Barclays Grows More Confident In US Steel, While AK Steel Estimates Soften
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) Sep 15 $6 Puts Sweep (26) at the Ask: 10139 @ $0.051 vs 2451 OI; Ref=$7.46
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) Sep 15 $5.5 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $0.141 vs 744 OI; Ref=$5.73
  • Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) Feb 16 $7.5 Puts at the Bid: 1950 @ $1.051 vs 4 OI; Ref=$7.94
  • Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Oct 20 $40 Puts Sweep (27) at the Bid: 941 @ $0.951 vs 203 OI; Ref=$43.7
  • Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Jan 19 $55 Puts at the Ask: 750 @ $4.401 vs 655 OI; Ref=$57.83
  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) Fri $26.5 Puts Sweep (30) at the Bid: 693 @ $0.5 vs 175 OI; Ref=$26.3801
  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) Sep 15 $77 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 514 @ $1.078 vs 92 OI; Ref=$78.11

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

