Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Sep 15 $14 Puts at the Bid: 2582 @ $1.861 vs 354 OI; Ref=$13.54

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Sep. 2018 $33 Puts Sweep (22) at the Bid: 1076 @ $2.55 vs 138 OI; Ref=$34.967

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) Aug 4 $34 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 520 @ $1.49 vs 0 OI; Ref=$32.79

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Aug 11 $175 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.398 vs 62 OI; Ref=$174.04

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) Fri $136 Puts Sweep (37) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.591 vs 287 OI; Ref=$135.2

