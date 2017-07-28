Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2017 4:08am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Sep 15 $14 Puts at the Bid: 2582 @ $1.861 vs 354 OI; Ref=$13.54
  • Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Sep. 2018 $33 Puts Sweep (22) at the Bid: 1076 @ $2.55 vs 138 OI; Ref=$34.967
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) Aug 4 $34 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 520 @ $1.49 vs 0 OI; Ref=$32.79
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Aug 11 $175 Puts Sweep (20) at the Bid: 500 @ $3.398 vs 62 OI; Ref=$174.04
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) Fri $136 Puts Sweep (37) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.591 vs 287 OI; Ref=$135.2

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

