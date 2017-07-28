Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.

(NYSE: HTZ) Aug 18 $20 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1937 @ $0.7 vs 1049 OI; Ref=$16.98 Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Aug 11 $13 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 579 @ $1.581 vs 262 OI; Ref=$14.0

