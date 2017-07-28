Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Oct 20 $19 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 9357 @ $0.561 vs 453 OI; Ref=$17.095
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Aug 18 $19 Calls Sweep (43) at the Ask: 3465 @ $0.5 vs 140 OI; Ref=$17.45
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) Aug 18 $20 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1937 @ $0.7 vs 1049 OI; Ref=$16.98
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Aug 11 $13 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 579 @ $1.581 vs 262 OI; Ref=$14.0
Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.