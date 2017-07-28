Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2017 4:02am   Comments
Share:
Related TWTR
Trump's Transgender Ban Fell Near The Anniversary Of The Horrific Incident That Persuaded Truman To Desegregate The Armed Forces
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 27
Is Twitter a Bargain Stock? (GuruFocus)
Related UA
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 27
These Non-Tech Companies Are Investing In An AI Future
The Vetr community has upgraded $UA to 3.5-Stars. (Vetr)

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday's regular session.

  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Oct 20 $19 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 9357 @ $0.561 vs 453 OI; Ref=$17.095
  • Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) Aug 18 $19 Calls Sweep (43) at the Ask: 3465 @ $0.5 vs 140 OI; Ref=$17.45
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) Aug 18 $20 Calls Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1937 @ $0.7 vs 1049 OI; Ref=$16.98
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Aug 11 $13 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 579 @ $1.581 vs 262 OI; Ref=$14.0

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HTZ + SNAP)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 27
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 26
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Hertz, Macy's And More
Facebook Is Set To Report Q2 Earnings As Its Stock Hits New Highs
Beware, Blue Apron: Amazon Is The 'White Walker And Winter Is Coming'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TWTR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.