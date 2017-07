Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) Jan 19 $60 Calls at the Ask: 7000 @ $0.72 vs 170 OI; Ref=$45.8688

(NASDAQ: JD) Jan 19 $60 Calls at the Ask: 7000 @ $0.72 vs 170 OI; Ref=$45.8688 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Jan 19 $135 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 4356 @ $9.801 vs 539 OI; Ref=$130.135

(NASDAQ: WYNN) Jan 19 $135 Calls Sweep (3) at the Ask: 4356 @ $9.801 vs 539 OI; Ref=$130.135 Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) Aug 18 $165 Calls Sweep (38) at the Bid: 2718 @ $3.951 vs 122 OI; Ref=$157.77

(NYSE: ANET) Aug 18 $165 Calls Sweep (38) at the Bid: 2718 @ $3.951 vs 122 OI; Ref=$157.77 United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Aug 11 $28 Calls at the Ask: 1056 @ $0.381 vs 28 OI; Ref=$26.0

(NYSE: X) Aug 11 $28 Calls at the Ask: 1056 @ $0.381 vs 28 OI; Ref=$26.0 Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) Aug 18 $41 Calls Sweep (40) at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.75 vs 59 OI; Ref=$38.41

(NYSE: WTW) Aug 18 $41 Calls Sweep (40) at the Bid: 1000 @ $1.75 vs 59 OI; Ref=$38.41 Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Fri $232.5 Calls at the Ask: 996 @ $0.69 vs 2 OI; Ref=$228.38

(NYSE: BA) Fri $232.5 Calls at the Ask: 996 @ $0.69 vs 2 OI; Ref=$228.38 FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) Aug 18 $1 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 680 @ $0.651 vs 10 OI; Ref=$1.66

(NASDAQ: FCEL) Aug 18 $1 Calls Sweep (20) at the Ask: 680 @ $0.651 vs 10 OI; Ref=$1.66 Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Aug 11 $13.5 Calls Sweep (22) at the Ask: 600 @ $1.0 vs 37 OI; Ref=$13.63

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.