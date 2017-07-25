Market Overview

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2017 5:48am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.

  • Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) Aug 18 $10 Puts at the Bid: 5258 @ $0.7 vs 3575 OI; Ref=$10.435
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Aug 18 $170 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 3469 @ $7.901 vs 851 OI; Ref=$164.9069
  • AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) Aug 18 $42 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.25 vs 191 OI; Ref=$42.52
  • Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Aug 18 $155 Puts at the Bid: 1392 @ $1.0 vs 324 OI; Ref=$166.42
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Fri $62 Puts at the Bid: 1126 @ $0.73 vs 467 OI; Ref=$63.2
  • Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Aug 18 $40 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.201 vs 1 OI; Ref=$38.895
  • Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Aug 11 $58 Puts at the Bid: 700 @ $1.45 vs 12 OI; Ref=$58.5188

