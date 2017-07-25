Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Monday’s regular session.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) Aug 18 $10 Puts at the Bid: 5258 @ $0.7 vs 3575 OI; Ref=$10.435
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Aug 18 $170 Puts Sweep (34) at the Ask: 3469 @ $7.901 vs 851 OI; Ref=$164.9069
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) Aug 18 $42 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.25 vs 191 OI; Ref=$42.52
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) Aug 18 $155 Puts at the Bid: 1392 @ $1.0 vs 324 OI; Ref=$166.42
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Fri $62 Puts at the Bid: 1126 @ $0.73 vs 467 OI; Ref=$63.2
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Aug 18 $40 Puts at the Ask: 1000 @ $2.201 vs 1 OI; Ref=$38.895
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Aug 11 $58 Puts at the Bid: 700 @ $1.45 vs 12 OI; Ref=$58.5188
