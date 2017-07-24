Market Overview

Jim Strugger's Facebook And Twitter Options Trades

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2017 6:17pm   Comments
Jim Strugger of MKM Holdings, spoke on Bloomberg Markets about his options trades in Facebook Inc(NASDAQ: FB) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR).

Both companies are going to report earnings this week and Strugger wants to use options to set up a position going into earnings. He wants to buy the October 170/185 calls spread for $4 in Facebook. The trade breaks even at $174 and it can maximally make a profit of $11.

Strugger thinks it would be a good idea for traders with a long position in Twitter to sell the August 22 call and use the proceeds to buy the August 18.50 put. He explained that with the collar, investors can manage the earnings risk.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Jim StruggerOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

