Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Oct 20 $15 Puts at the Bid: 9850 @ $0.85 vs 6585 OI; Ref=$17.39
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Jan 19 $31 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $3.3 vs 3941 OI; Ref=$32.0
- Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) Nov 17 $40 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $1.63 vs 1324 OI; Ref=$43.58
- U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) Sep 15 $32 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 2164 @ $3.6 vs 506 OI; Ref=$30.7176
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Nov 17 $180 Puts at the Ask: 1100 @ $18.7 vs 14 OI; Ref=$164.8389
Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.