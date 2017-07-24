Market Overview

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2017 3:51am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Oct 20 $15 Puts at the Bid: 9850 @ $0.85 vs 6585 OI; Ref=$17.39
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Jan 19 $31 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $3.3 vs 3941 OI; Ref=$32.0
  • Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) Nov 17 $40 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $1.63 vs 1324 OI; Ref=$43.58
  • U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA) Sep 15 $32 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 2164 @ $3.6 vs 506 OI; Ref=$30.7176
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Nov 17 $180 Puts at the Ask: 1100 @ $18.7 vs 14 OI; Ref=$164.8389

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

