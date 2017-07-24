Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Monday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Friday’s regular session.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) Oct 20 $15 Puts at the Bid: 9850 @ $0.85 vs 6585 OI; Ref=$17.39

(NASDAQ: MU) Jan 19 $31 Puts at the Bid: 5000 @ $3.3 vs 3941 OI; Ref=$32.0

(NYSE: APC) Nov 17 $40 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $1.63 vs 1324 OI; Ref=$43.58

(NYSE: SLCA) Sep 15 $32 Puts Sweep (39) at the Ask: 2164 @ $3.6 vs 506 OI; Ref=$30.7176

(NASDAQ: FB) Nov 17 $180 Puts at the Ask: 1100 @ $18.7 vs 14 OI; Ref=$164.8389

