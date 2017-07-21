Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2017 4:44am   Comments
Share:
Related CAT
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 20
These Non-Tech Companies Are Investing In An AI Future
Nasdaq Reaches New High (GuruFocus)
Related
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 20
Forget FANG, Trade FATS: A Preview Of Facebook, Alphabet, Twitter And Snap Earnings
The Vetr community has downgraded $SNAP to 2-Stars (Vetr)

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

  • Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Fri $108 Puts at the Ask: 4096 @ $0.47 vs 1324 OI; Ref=$107.97
  • Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Jan 19 $8 Puts Sweep (29) at the Ask: 2490 @ $0.3 vs 2286 OI; Ref=$14.861
  • Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) Nov 17 $50 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 1378 @ $3.75 vs 334 OI; Ref=$49.09
  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) Jan 19 $50 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.851 vs 36 OI; Ref=$64.975
  • Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) Sep 15 $55 Puts Sweep (41) at the Ask: 863 @ $2.6 vs 275 OI; Ref=$59.56

Posted-In: 5 Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHRW + CAT)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 20
These Non-Tech Companies Are Investing In An AI Future
20 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Thursday
CH Robinson's Q2 Miss Should Come As No Surprise
28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CAT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.