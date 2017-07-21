Watch These 5 Huge Put Purchases In Friday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Thursday’s regular session.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Fri $108 Puts at the Ask: 4096 @ $0.47 vs 1324 OI; Ref=$107.97

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Jan 19 $8 Puts Sweep (29) at the Ask: 2490 @ $0.3 vs 2286 OI; Ref=$14.861

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE: HOG) Nov 17 $50 Puts Sweep (30) at the Ask: 1378 @ $3.75 vs 334 OI; Ref=$49.09

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) Jan 19 $50 Puts Sweep (28) at the Ask: 1000 @ $0.851 vs 36 OI; Ref=$64.975

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) Sep 15 $55 Puts Sweep (41) at the Ask: 863 @ $2.6 vs 275 OI; Ref=$59.56

Posted-In: 5 Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

