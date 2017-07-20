Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) Jan 19 $22 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 16238 @ $1.925 vs 1393 OI; Ref=$22.665

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) Aug 18 $16 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $1.071 vs 763 OI; Ref=$15.98

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Aug 25 $59 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.71 vs 21 OI; Ref=$61.2298

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) Fri $118 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $3.4 vs 141 OI; Ref=$118.645

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Nov 17 $36 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1535 @ $0.36 vs 3 OI; Ref=$44.12

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Fri $33 Puts at the Ask: 1150 @ $1.321 vs 316 OI; Ref=$33.52

Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) Dec 15 $15 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 782 @ $2.75 vs 12 OI; Ref=$14.1

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) Jul 28 $99 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 516 @ $2.176 vs 28 OI; Ref=$97.99

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

