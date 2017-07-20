Market Overview

Watch These 8 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2017 4:06am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) Jan 19 $22 Puts Sweep (2) at the Ask: 16238 @ $1.925 vs 1393 OI; Ref=$22.665
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) Aug 18 $16 Puts at the Bid: 3000 @ $1.071 vs 763 OI; Ref=$15.98
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Aug 25 $59 Puts at the Bid: 2000 @ $1.71 vs 21 OI; Ref=$61.2298
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) Fri $118 Puts at the Ask: 2000 @ $3.4 vs 141 OI; Ref=$118.645
  • Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) Nov 17 $36 Puts Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1535 @ $0.36 vs 3 OI; Ref=$44.12
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) Fri $33 Puts at the Ask: 1150 @ $1.321 vs 316 OI; Ref=$33.52
  • Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) Dec 15 $15 Puts Sweep (26) at the Bid: 782 @ $2.75 vs 12 OI; Ref=$14.1
  • Visa Inc (NYSE: V) Jul 28 $99 Puts Sweep (9) at the Bid: 516 @ $2.176 vs 28 OI; Ref=$97.99

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

