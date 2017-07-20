Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) Jul 28 $34 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $0.451 vs 52 OI; Ref=$33.785

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) Sep 15 $105 Calls Above Ask!: 4357 @ $0.521 vs 36 OI; Ref=$89.809

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) Aug 18 $105 Calls at the Bid: 3852 @ $0.401 vs 1006 OI; Ref=$97.92

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Fri $51 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 4409 @ $0.161 vs 4080 OI; Ref=$50.775

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) Aug 18 $35 Calls at the Ask: 3493 @ $0.511 vs 740 OI; Ref=$32.61

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: CY) Sep 15 $16 Calls at the Ask: 3005 @ $0.5 vs 2862 OI; Ref=$14.44

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Jul 28 $27 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2939 @ $0.446 vs 764 OI; Ref=$24.29

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) Aug 18 $48 Calls Sweep (16) at the Ask: 1482 @ $0.7 vs 145 OI; Ref=$47.05

