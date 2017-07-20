Market Overview

Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2017 4:00am   Comments
Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday's regular session.

  • Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) Jul 28 $34 Calls at the Ask: 10000 @ $0.451 vs 52 OI; Ref=$33.785
  • salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) Sep 15 $105 Calls Above Ask!: 4357 @ $0.521 vs 36 OI; Ref=$89.809
  • Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) Aug 18 $105 Calls at the Bid: 3852 @ $0.401 vs 1006 OI; Ref=$97.92
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Fri $51 Calls Sweep (29) at the Ask: 4409 @ $0.161 vs 4080 OI; Ref=$50.775
  • Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) Aug 18 $35 Calls at the Ask: 3493 @ $0.511 vs 740 OI; Ref=$32.61
  • Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: CY) Sep 15 $16 Calls at the Ask: 3005 @ $0.5 vs 2862 OI; Ref=$14.44
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) Jul 28 $27 Calls Sweep (2) at the Ask: 2939 @ $0.446 vs 764 OI; Ref=$24.29
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) Aug 18 $48 Calls Sweep (16) at the Ask: 1482 @ $0.7 vs 145 OI; Ref=$47.05

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

