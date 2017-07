Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Tuesday's regular session.

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) Nov 17 $46 Calls at the Ask: 2250 @ $2.3 vs 40 OI; Ref=$43.69

(NYSE: GDDY) Nov 17 $46 Calls at the Ask: 2250 @ $2.3 vs 40 OI; Ref=$43.69 Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Aug 18 $60 Calls Sweep (34) at the Ask: 1138 @ $1.951 vs 639 OI; Ref=$59.47

(NYSE: NUE) Aug 18 $60 Calls Sweep (34) at the Ask: 1138 @ $1.951 vs 639 OI; Ref=$59.47 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) Aug 18 $65 Calls Sweep (103) at the Bid: 1081 @ $2.75 vs 164 OI; Ref=$65.44

(NASDAQ: XLNX) Aug 18 $65 Calls Sweep (103) at the Bid: 1081 @ $2.75 vs 164 OI; Ref=$65.44 Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) Fri $31.5 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 1046 @ $0.95 vs 125 OI; Ref=$32.02

(NASDAQ: YNDX) Fri $31.5 Calls Sweep (30) at the Ask: 1046 @ $0.95 vs 125 OI; Ref=$32.02 Barracuda Networks Inc (NYSE: CUDA) Fri $20 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1019 @ $3.1 vs 558 OI; Ref=$23.095

(NYSE: CUDA) Fri $20 Calls Sweep (31) at the Ask: 1019 @ $3.1 vs 558 OI; Ref=$23.095 Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) Dec 15 $110 Calls at the Ask: 999 @ $2.351 vs 10 OI; Ref=$98.24

(NYSE: RHT) Dec 15 $110 Calls at the Ask: 999 @ $2.351 vs 10 OI; Ref=$98.24 RH (NYSE: RH) Nov 17 $72.5 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 579 @ $7.801 vs 10 OI; Ref=$72.66

(NYSE: RH) Nov 17 $72.5 Calls Sweep (26) at the Ask: 579 @ $7.801 vs 10 OI; Ref=$72.66 Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) Jan 19 $6 Calls Sweep (8) at the Ask: 500 @ $1.35 vs 55 OI; Ref=$6.37

Posted-In: Huge Call PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.