Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2017 4:35am   Comments
Share:
Related PBR
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 12
Petrobras To Offload Assets In Paraguay And Maromba
Related CERN
Watch These 6 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From April 12
Thank You and RIP, Neal Patterson (GuruFocus)

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

  • Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE: PBR) Sep 15 $8 Puts at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.391 vs 324 OI; Ref=$8.3
  • Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) Aug 18 $65 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1500 @ $1.95 vs 292 OI; Ref=$65.74
  • NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Sep 15 $20 Puts Sweep (8) at the Ask: 550 @ $1.299 vs 0 OI; Ref=$20.2501
  • Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) Nov 17 $22.5 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 1200 @ $0.801 vs 209 OI; Ref=$25.54
  • Cempra Inc (NASDAQ: CEMP) Oct 20 $4 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 991 @ $0.45 vs 187 OI; Ref=$4.4
  • Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) Aug 18 $13 Puts Sweep (16) at the Bid: 750 @ $0.55 vs 145 OI; Ref=$13.23
  • Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) Dec 15 $34 Puts Sweep (15) at the Ask: 577 @ $2.3 vs 63 OI; Ref=$36.6

Posted-In: Huge Put PurchasesOptions Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CERN + CEMP)

Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From July 12
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on PBR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.