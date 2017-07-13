Watch These 7 Huge Put Purchases In Thursday Trade

Benzinga's newsdesk monitors options activity to notice unusual patterns. These large volume (and often out of the money) trades were initially published intraday in Benzinga Professional . These trades were placed during Wednesday’s regular session.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (ADR) (NYSE: PBR) Sep 15 $8 Puts at the Ask: 3000 @ $0.391 vs 324 OI; Ref=$8.3

(NASDAQ: CERN) Aug 18 $65 Puts Sweep (2) at the Bid: 1500 @ $1.95 vs 292 OI; Ref=$65.74 NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) Sep 15 $20 Puts Sweep (8) at the Ask: 550 @ $1.299 vs 0 OI; Ref=$20.2501

(NYSE: NRG) Sep 15 $20 Puts Sweep (8) at the Ask: 550 @ $1.299 vs 0 OI; Ref=$20.2501 Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) Nov 17 $22.5 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 1200 @ $0.801 vs 209 OI; Ref=$25.54

(NASDAQ: UNIT) Nov 17 $22.5 Puts Sweep (3) at the Ask: 1200 @ $0.801 vs 209 OI; Ref=$25.54 Cempra Inc (NASDAQ: CEMP) Oct 20 $4 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 991 @ $0.45 vs 187 OI; Ref=$4.4

(NASDAQ: CEMP) Oct 20 $4 Puts Sweep (28) at the Bid: 991 @ $0.45 vs 187 OI; Ref=$4.4 Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) Aug 18 $13 Puts Sweep (16) at the Bid: 750 @ $0.55 vs 145 OI; Ref=$13.23

(NYSE: SC) Aug 18 $13 Puts Sweep (16) at the Bid: 750 @ $0.55 vs 145 OI; Ref=$13.23 Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) Dec 15 $34 Puts Sweep (15) at the Ask: 577 @ $2.3 vs 63 OI; Ref=$36.6

