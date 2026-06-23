Why Is AMC Entertainment Stock Falling Tuesday?

Offering Sparks Dilution Concerns

AMC agreed to sell 95.25 million shares of common stock to certain institutional investors. The offering is expected to close on June 24, 2026.

The company plans to use the net proceeds to redeem all of its $125.5 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2027.

AMC also intends to use proceeds to cover related fees, costs, premiums, and expenses.

Debt Reduction Remains A Priority

AMC may use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, including repaying other debt, strengthening cash reserves, and investing in improvements to the moviegoing experience at AMC theatres.

For AMC, the offering may help reduce debt and support liquidity. For shareholders, however, the deal creates near-term pressure by increasing the share count and diluting existing holders.

AMC Entertainment Analyst Outlook

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price forecast of $1.68. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Sell (Raises forecast to $1.20) (May 7)

: Sell (Raises forecast to $1.20) (May 7) Benchmark : Upgraded to Buy (forecast $2.50) (May 6)

: Upgraded to Buy (forecast $2.50) (May 6) Macquarie: Neutral (Lowers forecast to $1.50) (Feb. 26)

AMC Entertainment Stock Price Today

AMC Stock Price Activity: AMC Entertainment shares were trading 25.72% lower at $2.105 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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