Why Is Sunshine Biopharma Stock Falling Tuesday?

Public Offering Priced

The pharmaceutical company said the offering includes 12 million common units, or pre-funded units, priced at $0.50 each. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, or one pre-funded warrant, along with two Series C warrants to purchase additional shares at an exercise price of $0.50.

The Series C warrants will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the issuance date. The pre-funded warrants will also be immediately exercisable and remain valid until fully exercised.

Sunshine Biopharma said gross proceeds from the offering are expected to total about $6 million before fees and expenses. The transaction is expected to close on or about May 19, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Drug Pipeline And Generic Portfolio

Sunshine Biopharma currently markets 60 generic prescription drugs in Canada and plans 12 additional launches through the rest of 2026.

The company is also advancing two proprietary drug-development programs, including K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-lipid nanoparticle therapeutic candidate targeting liver cancer, and a PLpro protease inhibitor program focused on SARS-related coronavirus infections.

Price Action

SBFM Price Action: Sunshine Biopharma shares were down 18.10% at $0.41 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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