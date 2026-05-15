What's Going On With POET Technologies Stock Today?

The company disclosed a large registered direct offering with a single institutional investor while reporting widening losses despite rising AI infrastructure demand.

Large Capital Raise Announced

POET agreed to sell 19.05 million common shares and matching warrants in a non-brokered transaction.

The securities carry a combined purchase price of $21 each. The financing could generate gross proceeds exceeding $400 million.

The warrants remain exercisable for three years at a strike price of $26.15 per share. Management expects the transaction to close on Monday.

The company plans to use proceeds for manufacturing expansion, acquisitions, research activities and operational scaling initiatives.

POET also intends to accelerate growth within its light source business and strengthen working capital flexibility.

Revenue Climbs As Losses Widen

First-quarter revenue reached $503,389, compared with $166,760 during the prior-year quarter.

Sales also increased from $341,202 reported during the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenue surpassed analyst estimates of $300,000.

The company posted a GAAP net loss of $12.3 million, or 8 cents per share. Analysts expected a loss of 5 cents.

Research and development expenses increased slightly to $4.5 million. Stock-based compensation climbed sharply year-over-year.

Operating cash outflow totaled $8.8 million during the quarter. The company did not disclose debt or quarter-end cash balances.

AI Partnerships Expand

Chairman and CEO Dr. Suresh Venkatesan highlighted growing momentum in AI-focused networking infrastructure.

"During the first quarter of 2026, we made significant progress in expanding POET's strategic position within the AI and hyperscale data center ecosystem," Venkatesan said.

POET announced partnerships with LITEON Technology and Lessengers tied to optical transceiver modules for hyperscale AI systems.

POET Technologies Price Action: POET Technologies shares were down 11.16% at $18.27 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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