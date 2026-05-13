Why Is High-Trend International Stock Sinking Wednesday?

HTCO agreed to sell 2,307,700 Class A ordinary shares to institutional investors at $6.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about May 14, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The shares are being offered under an effective Form F-3 registration statement previously declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 8, 2025.

Company Context

High-Trend International Group operates global ocean transportation and international shipping businesses.

The company provides ocean transportation services across Asia, including Singapore, Dubai, Korea, Japan, and India.

The company said the $15 million offering will support working capital and general corporate purposes.

HTCO Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for High-Trend International Group, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 13.95) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: High-Trend International Group's Benzinga Edge signal indicates weak momentum and softer market performance.

HTCO Stock Price Action In Premarket Trading

HTCO Price Action: High-Trend International shares were down 30.59% at $7.83 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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