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May 12, 2026 9:40 AM 1 min read

What's Going On With Antelope Stock On Tuesday?

The move came after the company's latest update on its so-called "Genius Plan," now in an execution validation phase tied to its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The initiative has generated $190,000 in realized gains and includes a $95,000 share repurchase program set to begin June 6.

China-based Antelope is positioning the plan as a shift toward more active digital asset management aimed at enhancing shareholder returns through buybacks and crypto exposure.

Custody Partnership and Capital Plans

CEO Tingting Zhang said the company plans to allocate 90% of proceeds from its recently effective $200 million Form F-3 shelf registration toward further investments in the “Genius Plan.”

Price Action

Antelope shares were down 14.7% at $1.22 at last check on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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