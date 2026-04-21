Why Is Spruce Biosciences Stock Sinking Tuesday?

Offering Details

The offering is expected to raise about $60 million by selling 1,150,000 shares. It also includes pre-funded warrants for 50,000 shares priced at $49.99 each.

The deal is set to close on April 22, 2026, with a 30-day option to purchase 180,000 additional shares.

Leerink Partners, Guggenheim Securities, and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers, while Jones and Craig-Hallum are serving as co-managers.

Technical Analysis

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 56.39, indicating a neutral momentum state. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, suggesting a bullish trend, though the histogram indicates some weakening momentum.

Key Resistance : $68.00 — This level has historically acted as a barrier to upward price movement.

: $68.00 — This level has historically acted as a barrier to upward price movement. Key Support: $56.00 — This level has previously provided buying interest for the stock.

The stock has shown a remarkable 12-month performance of 668.92%, reflecting strong long-term growth despite recent volatility.

Company Context

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for rare endocrine disorders with unmet medical needs.

It focuses on biologics and small-molecule candidates targeting diseases with limited or no approved treatments.

The public offering highlights the company's effort to raise capital to advance its product candidates, including TA-ERT. TA-ERT targets Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIB, a rare disease with limited treatment options.

This focus positions Spruce Biosciences in a high-potential niche market.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Spruce Biosciences is set to report earnings on May 5, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate: -$7.32 (Up from -$24.00)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $213.40. Recent analyst moves include:

Citizens : Market Outperform (Lowers Target to $170.00) (March 10)

: Market Outperform (Lowers Target to $170.00) (March 10) HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Maintains Target to $200.00) (March 10)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $200.00) (March 10) HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Lowers Target to $200.00) (February 19)

SPRB Price Action: Spruce Biosciences shares were down 21.31% at $55.00 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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