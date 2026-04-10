What's Going On With One And One Green Stock Friday?

Details of $13 Million Capital Raise

One and One Green Technologies announced a securities purchase agreement with two institutional investors for the sale of 1.733 million units at $7.50 per unit.

The gross proceeds from this offering are anticipated to be $13 million, which the company plans to use for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Company Background and IPO History

The waste materials and scrap metal recycling company debuted on NASDAQ in October 2025 after an IPO of around $11.5 million.

Shareholder Lock-Up Extension Signals Support

“We appreciate the continued support from our key shareholders,” said Tina Yan, Chairman and CEO of One and One. “Their commitment reinforces alignment with our long-term growth and value creation.”

Strategic Supply Agreement Boosts Order Pipeline

In February, One and One Green Technologies received a purchase order from Japan China Trading Co., Ltd., an industrial materials supplier based in Japan.

The purchase order provides for the supply of up to 16,000 metric tons of shredded electronic assemblies and scrap metal, with a total order value of approximately $17 million.

YDDL Stock Price Activity: One and One Green shares were down 62.26% at $5.25 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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