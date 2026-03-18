Nebius To Raise $4 Billion Via Convertible Senior Debt

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) shares slid in premarket trading on Wednesday to recover later.

The company announced an upsized convertible notes financing, a setup that can weigh on sentiment as traders game out dilution and added leverage.

The pullback is also getting extra pressure as risk appetite cools across equities.

Details

The company priced a $4.0 billion private offering of convertible senior notes, upsized from $3.75 billion.

The offering includes $2.25 billion of 1.25% notes due 2031 and $1.75 billion of 2.625% notes due 2033, with settlement expected on Mar. 20, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

The company also granted the initial purchaser an option to buy up to an additional $600 million of notes.

Nebius estimates net proceeds of about $3.96 billion after discounts, commissions, and offering expenses.

The company said proceeds could rise to about $4.55 billion if the initial purchaser fully exercises its option to buy additional notes.

Management plans to use the proceeds to fund data center construction and build-outs, invest in its full-stack AI cloud, expand its data center footprint, and procure key components including GPUs, alongside general corporate purposes.

Partnership With Nvidia

The program lasts up to six weeks. Teams will use the Nebius Token Factory and the NVIDIA inference platform. They will optimize workloads to ensure sustainable unit economics.

Technical Analysis

The broader market sold off on Tuesday, with the Russell 2000 down 0.83%, the S&P 500 down 0.42%, the Nasdaq down 0.38%, and the Dow down 0.54%. Sector breadth was weak (advance/decline ratio of 0.3), with only Real Estate up 0.28% and Energy up 0.24%, while most other sectors finished lower.

NBIS is trading 11.4% above its 20-day SMA and 16.4% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed higher even with Wednesday's premarket dip. Shares are up 353.17% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to the 52-week high ($141.10) than the 52-week low ($18.31).

RSI is at 58.62, which sits in neutral territory and suggests momentum is constructive but not stretched. MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 5.4659 above the signal line at 2.7079 (histogram 2.7580), pointing to underlying upside pressure.

The combination of an RSI above 50 and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with trend strength still intact but not in a "hot" overbought state.

Key Resistance : $135.00

: $135.00 Key Support: $94.50

Company Context

Nebius is a vertically integrated cloud provider focused on AI and high-performance computing, designing and operating its own data centers and servers across Europe and the U.S. with a total capacity of several hundred megawatts.

Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $166.00. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16) BWS Financial : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 16) Citigroup: Initiated with Buy (Target $169.00) (Mar. 16)

NBIS Price Action: Nebius Group shares were up 1.15% at $117.66 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.